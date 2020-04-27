The couple called time on their relationship last month

Dani Dyer celebrates one-year anniversary with boyfriend after getting back together

Dani Dyer celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after they reunited just weeks after their split.

The couple have reconciled after they decided to self isolate together amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star took to Instagram and shared adorable images of the pair looking cosy while lounging in the sun and drinking cider.

“Happy one year to us my bubs❤️ Love you so so much✨✨✨,” she captioned the post.

The brunette beauty looked sun-kissed as she wore a gorgeous canary yellow crop top with brown shorts.

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and congratulate Dani and her beau.

“Happy one year to you both !! you two were meant to be together ❤️ so glad you’re both happy & have found each other x,” one follower penned.

“Goals😍 so glad you’re happy my girl you deserve it so much x,” another fan added.

Dani dated Sammy for a year before she joined Love Island, which she won with Jack Fincham in 2018.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: