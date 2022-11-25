Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer breaks her silence on Joey Essex romance rumours

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer has broken her silence on her rumoured romance with Joey Essex.

Earlier this month, The UK Sun published photos which show the former TOWIE star getting close to his pro partner Vanessa.

They later fuelled romance rumours attended and left the TV Choice Awards together.

However, Vanessa has debunked rumours of a romance between her and Joey.

She told The UK Sun: “We are just skating partners,” and when asked if there was a potential for future romance, she insisted: “No, no, we are just skating partners.”

Earlier this month, a source had told the publication: “They’ve certainly got close very quickly but maybe it’s no surprise – Vanessa is stunning and Joey has always been a charmer.”

“As soon as he was paired up with her those who know him reckoned he’d fancy her like mad, and he’s clearly not wasting any time making a move.”

Another source previously told the publication “Joey and Vanessa have grown close incredibly quickly.”

“Right now they have managed to keep everything professional but it’s safe to say they are both super flirty,” the source continued.

“They are going to spend a lot of time together over the next few months due to rehearsals so it’s easy to see how romance could blossom.”

“Joey is hoping to invite her to Essex for a night out with his mates and drinks at his.”

The news of their rumoured romance came just weeks after Joey sparked romance rumours with Maura after the Pride of Britain awards.

In photos published by MailOnline last month, the Love Island star and the former TOWIE star were seen locking lips at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

A source later told The UK Sun that there’s a real “connection” between them, and that they were planning their first date.

Maura was rumoured to be dating footballer Connor Wickham in May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, the 31-year-old later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked if she was single in July, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do ‘are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’”

“Like YES, I’m single. I’m very single, I couldn’t be any more f**king single, I may as well just go into Love Island again!”

Maura was linked to Connor after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October, after four months together.

It’s understood their relationship hit the rocks just days after they moved in together, and Maura was said to be “devastated” at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Meanwhile, Joey struck up a romance with Maria Thattil when they appeared on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity earlier this year.

He also dated his TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers in the past, as well as models Brenda Santos and Amy Willerton.