Dancing On Ice star to miss this weekend’s show due to injury

Rachel Stevens will miss Dancing On Ice this weekend, after obtaining an injury.

The S Club 7 star was due to make her skating debut on Sunday night’s show, but has been forced to pull out last minute.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing On Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Happy Mondays star Bez, Strictly’s Brendan Cole, Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte, and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt skated on Sunday night’s show.

The Vamps star Connor Ball, rugby player Ben Foden, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Paralympian Stef Reid, and son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne Regan will take to the ice this weekend.

It comes after Bez tested positive for Covid-19 just hours after he made his skating debut.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6:30pm on Virgin Media One.