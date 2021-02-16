Dancing On Ice hit with ANOTHER injury as pro-skater snaps tendon in his hand

Two stars have already quit the show after obtaining injuries

Dancing On Ice has been hit with another injury, as pro-skater Hamish Gaman revealed he snapped a tendon in his hand.

The skater is paired with Coronation Street star Faye Brooke, and admitted he was fearful he would have to quit the show after obtaining the injury before his performance on Sunday.

Speaking to Heat Radio, he explained: “Faye wasn’t fully aware but I snapped a tendon in my hand and I was advised before the show that I’m putting my finger at risk for the rest of my life here.”

“It’s one of those scenarios where there was a lot of people dropping out of the show and I love this show so much and I didn’t want to let the team down.”

“They strapped up my hand so I could get through the show. We had to make a lot of changes to the routine last minute, we re-choreographed the whole second half.”

“Faye did incredible to learn the routine last minute. We had to change all of our lifts because of my hand, as I couldn’t do certain movements,” Hamish revealed.

“It’s never easy for someone to learn new choreography and it is very dangerous to do things that aren’t ready anyway, but then to suddenly make these huge changes last minute, Faye did so well.”

“Unfortunately I’m in a situation where I may have to withdraw if I need surgery. I would be heart broken, Faye has worked so hard.”

Taking to Twitter after the interview, Hamish shared an update on his injury, revealing: “I’ve been told that I don’t need surgery on my finger. I’ll just be sporting a bling splint for a few weeks.”

“I can’t wait to return to @dancingonice with @Faye_Brookes on 28th Feb #DancingOnIce.”

The news comes after Dancing On Ice was postponed, meaning there will be no live show on Sunday, February 21.

The show has seen four stars quit the series early due to injuries and testing positive for the coronavirus, with Jason Donovan missing the latest live show after obtaining a back injury.

Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound were both forced to leave the popular ice-skating series early after contracting Covid-19, while Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries.

The show said: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.”

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.”

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February ⛸”