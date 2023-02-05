Dancing On Ice fans react as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is voted off the show

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been voted off Dancing On Ice.

The Turkish actress, who shot to fame after winning the 2022 series of Love Island, faced EastEnders star Patsy Palmer in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The judges voted to save Patsy, meaning Ekin-Su’s time in the competition has come to an end.

The judges have spoken and the time has come for @ekinsuofficial AND @BrendynHatfield to leave the ice for the final time! 😭 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/qlRtPJrXGf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 5, 2023

During her latest performance, Ekin-Su’s boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti made a surprise cameo, appearing topless on the ice as he kissed his reality star beau.

Reacting to Ekin-Su’s elimination, one fan tweeted: “Nah sly on @ekinsuofficial that! She 100% skated better in the skate off! She skated more on her own than patsy did! Totally wrong decision! @dancingonice.”

Another wrote: “Totally wrong that #patsypalmer got through she never let go of her partners hand! The public and judges on @dancingonice literally had it in for @ekinsuofficial. She’s worth more!!”

A third penned: “NOOOO! @ekinsuofficial you totally didn’t deserve to go! You should be so proud of yourself! It was lovely seeing yourself & @DSanclimenti on the ice together too! #DancingOnIce @dancingonice.”

