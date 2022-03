Regan Gascoigne has won Dancing On Ice 2022.

The dancer, who is the son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne, faced Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and Strictly pro Brendan Cole in Sunday night’s final.

Regan and his pro skating partner Karina Manta received the most votes from the judges, and they were crowned the winners of the 2022 season.