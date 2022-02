Liberty Poole has been sent home from Dancing On Ice 2022.

The Love Island star and her pro skating partner Joe Johnson faced Kye Whyte and his partner Tippy Packard in the skate-off.

The pair danced to Right Round by Flo Rida, and Liberty suffered a fall in her first performance of the night.

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, rugby star Ben Foden and presenter Ria Hebden have also been booted from the series so far.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.