Dan Wootton’s columnist contract ‘terminated’ after GB News suspension

Dan Wootton’s contract as a columnist for MailOnline has been terminated.

It comes just one day after the journalist was suspended by GB News, following major backlash over comments Laurence Fox made on his show earlier this week.

During his interview with Dan, the former actor called journalist Ava Evans a “little woman”, before asking: “Who’d want to s**g that?”

Ava then took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to react to Laurence’s comments, writing: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t s**g me? I feel physically sick.”

GB News subsequently suspended Laurence, and in a statement the channel said: “Comments made tonight on GB News by Laurence Fox were totally unacceptable.”

“What he said does not reflect our values and we apologise unreservedly for the comments and the offence they have caused. We have launched an investigation and will be apologising to the individual involved.”

In his own statement, Laurence said: “Morning, morning. First of all, don’t take a pop at @danwootton for something I said. That’s not fair. Secondly. I stand by every word of what I said.”

“If a woman wants to go on television and belittle male suicide, she is totally within her rights to do so and not apologise, just as I am totally within my rights to say that I wouldn’t want to shag a hyper offended 4th wave feminist and not apologise, just as people are totally within their rights to be offended by my stating I would run a mile in the opposite direction from women like her, should our paths cross in a bar. It’s called free speech.”

“I realise that the new woke world is low on laughter and high on offence, but it’s still worth trying to find the lighter moments in this joyless new cancel culture which has been created for us. This lady has said on air that she wants men to be ‘frightened’ and ‘terrified.’”

“Tumbleweed from the media at her premeditation and malevolence. Because it’s not a man saying it. Which rather proves my point. You are totally entitled to find my mockery of the insane hypocrisy in this world not to your taste, but that’s me, and I will continue to be me, as a wise man once said ‘Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.’”

“So you keep trying to cancel away in your state of permanent offence, I’ve been cancelled already and may well be again, but I don’t care one bit, and I will keep defending my right to have an opinion on issues which concern me. Without free speech and the presumption of innocence we are not free. We aren’t quite communist Eastern Europe yet.”

Dan, who came under fire for smiling at Laurence’s comments, later issued an apology to Ava.

He wrote: “Dear @AvaSantina I think you’re brilliant. Earlier tonight I was attempting to find your tweets to read back from my iPad and couldn’t locate them. I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This This is not what our channel is about.”

In another tweet, Dan wrote: “I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News. Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.”

“I reacted as I did out of shock and surprise in an off guard moment while working out how to respond as he continued to speak by searching for tweets @AvaSantina had sent earlier in the day while having them read out in my ear at the same time.”

He added: “However, I should have intervened immediately to challenge offensive and misogynistic remarks. I apologise unreservedly for what was a very unfortunate lapse in judgement on my part under the intense pressure of a bizarre exchange.”

“I know I should have done better. I’m devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family. We seek to tackle the issue and not the person, which I intend to stress again on air tonight.”

Despite his apology, GB News suspended Dan hours after suspending fellow host Laurence, and launched a “full investigation” into the incident.