Damian Lewis ‘dedicates emotional song lyrics’ to late wife Helen McRory

Damian Lewis reportedly dedicated “emotional” song lyrics to his late wife Helen McRory.

The actor, known for his role in Band Of Brothers performed to a sold-out crowd on Thursday at London’s Omeara venue.

The 51-year-old, dressed solemnly in all black, took the intimate stage ahead of his set at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Sunday.

The actor paid tribute to his late wife Helen, who passed away in April 2021 following a secret battle with breast cancer.

According to The Sun, the lyrics of one emotional track were: “You and me should be together ’til the end / So bye bye, baby / I can’t wait to see your smile again.”

Another of his song’s also appeared to pay tribute to the late actress, with the lyrics: “She comes as a blackbird / she comes as a fox / She sits at the window / she sings from a rock.”

“She’s the moon in the day and the sun that shines in the dark / She rests in me and she rests in shade / She’s my joy, she’s my pain / and she rained on me.”

Amongst his original discography, Damian also performed covers of Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ and Tom Waits’ ‘Little Trip To Heaven.’

Helen passed away in April 2021 at the age of 52, following a secret battle with breast cancer.

In a moving eulogy, Damian told how Helen urged him to find love again after her passing.

The ‘Band of Brothers’ actor confirmed his new relationship with Alison Mosshart last month, 14 months after he was devastated by his wife’s passing.

Damian and Helen had been married since 2007, and the couple shared two children together – Manon, 15, and Gulliver, 14.