Dame Judi Dench makes history as British Vogue’s oldest cover star

Dame Judi Dench has made history as British Vogue’s oldest cover star.
The 85-year-old appears on the June edition of the popular magazine, to celebrate her 60-year career in showbusiness.
During her cover interview, Judi revealed that she isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon.
“No, no, no, no. Don’t use that word… Not in this house. Not here. Wash your mouth out!” she told the magazine.
After six decades on screen and stage, it's safe to say Judi Dench commands public affection on an industrial scale. In the June 2020 issue, Dench invited #BritishVogue inside her Surrey home to discuss love and marriage (she's had four proposals), her expansive repertoire of awards (including 11 BAFTAs and one Oscar), and a brief fling with rap music, delivering a message of hope at a time when we need it most.
“Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Never was a truer word spoken.”
The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about her current situation, as she continues to isolate at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend,” she admitted.
“What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone.”
The word "legend" gets thrown around a lot, but in the case of British Vogue's June cover star, Judi Dench, it's a more than fitting description. After thrilling audiences for six decades, what she doesn't know about life and love isn't worth knowing
