Dame Judi Dench makes history as British Vogue’s oldest cover star

Dame Judi Dench has made history as British Vogue’s oldest cover star.

The 85-year-old appears on the June edition of the popular magazine, to celebrate her 60-year career in showbusiness.

During her cover interview, Judi revealed that she isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon.

“No, no, no, no. Don’t use that word… Not in this house. Not here. Wash your mouth out!” she told the magazine.

“Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Never was a truer word spoken.”

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about her current situation, as she continues to isolate at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend,” she admitted.

“What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone.”

