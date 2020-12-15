Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spark engagement rumours

The actress has been spotted wearing a huge ring

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have sparked engagement rumours, after Dakota was spotted wearing a huge ring.

The Coldplay star, 43, and the Fifty Shades Of Grey star, 31, have in a relationship on and off since 2017.

Back in July, it was reported that Chris was planning on popping the question, after buying his girlfriend a promise ring.

In new photos published by Page Six, the actress was seen wearing an emerald ring on her left ring finger, sparking rumours the couple have since got engaged.

The notoriously private couple briefly called it quits last summer, before rekindling their romance in August that year.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that it was Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow who encouraged the couple to give their romance a second shot.

Gwyneth and Chris have remained close friends, ever since they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

Earlier this year, Gwyneth and Dakota were spotted on a dinner date together – and posed for cute photos on social media.