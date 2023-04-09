Ad
Daisy Lowe welcomes her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul

Daisy Lowe has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Jordan Saul.

The model, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news with her followers.

She wrote: “Our Easter egg finally hatched! Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl 💘”

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy 💗🐣🐰💐✨💗 Happy Easter Loves,” the new mum added.

Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “Congrats it’s the best thing in the world ❤️! Can’t wait to meet your chick 🐣 xxx”

Ashley Roberts wrote: “Congrats!!!!!!! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼”

Daisy announced her pregnancy in October, just weeks after she got engaged to Jordan.

