Daisy Edgar-Jones wins new award for Normal People role: ‘I’m very proud’

Daisy Edgar-Jones has picked up a brand new award for her role in Normal People.

The actress became the first winner of the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award today, after her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in the hit BBC and Hulu series.

“Normal People really was a dream job,” the 22-year-old said upon winning the prize.

“I just feel so lucky to have played Marianne and it’s done so much for me.”

“To to be acknowledged as an Emerging Talent by Rose d’Or for it is so special. Thank you so, so much. I’m very proud and very chuffed.”

The news comes after Daisy was confirmed as the lead in a movie adaptation of the bestselling book ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’.

The film will be directed by Olivia Newman, from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar, and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine along with 3000 Pictures.

The story follows Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself in the marshes outside of North Carolina in the mid-1900s.

When local celebrity Chase Andrews is murdered, “Marsh Girl” Kya becomes the prime suspect.

This heartbreaking coming-of-age story was released in 2018, and according to Variety, has sold nearly 8.5 million copies worldwide.

Sharing the news of her new role to Instagram at the time, Daisy wrote: “I can’t actually believe this?!”