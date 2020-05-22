Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals how her boyfriend reacted to her raunchy sex scenes in Normal People

The British actress is dating a former Game of Thrones star

Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals how her boyfriend reacted to her raunchy sex scenes...

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed how her boyfriend reacted to her raunchy sex scenes in Normal People.

Although her co-star Paul Mescal is currently single, Daisy is in a relationship with Game of Thrones star Tom Varey.

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, Daisy said as a fellow actor, her boyfriend didn’t mind watching her sex scenes – but admitted he found some parts a bit “weird”.

“My boyfriend actually, he was amazing because what a tricky thing to watch,” Daisy said. “He loves the series, thank goodness. That’s something I’m very relieved about…”

“But, there was a moment in episode six where he was like: ‘This is a bit weird. Oh this is weird.’ And we all have to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine.”

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received rave reviews since it premiered earlier this month.

However, the show’s intimate sex scenes have been a hot topic as of late – and they even caused a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The last two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

