Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Curtis Pritchard challenges MAFS star to ‘get in the ring’ after he slammed Ekin-Su

Curtis Pritchard and Georges Berthonneau
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Curtis Pritchard has challenged Married At First Sight star George Berthonneau to “get in the ring” after he slammed Ekin-Su.

Married At First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau has alleged he was seeing the Turkish actress for months when she decided to return to the villa to boost her career, after winning the show with ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

During an interview with the MailOnline, the fitness coach claimed they had an agreement before she entered the villa that she would go no further than “kissing” another Islander.

Ekin Su and Georges Berthonneau

But in response to Georges claims, a rep for Ekin-Su has insisted she was “never in an exclusive relationship” with Georges.

Her rep told MailOnline: “Ekin-Su was never in an exclusive relationship with Georges.”

“He knew before she went on Love Island: All Stars that she was entering the show as a single person and therefore their relationship would not continue under those circumstances.”

Georges Berthonneau | Instagram

Now, Ekin-Su’s current partner Curtis Pritchard has claimed he’s paid no attention to George’s claims of his rumoured “agreement” with the Love Island star.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the villa favourite said it was nothing but “outside noise”.

“Hey, if he wants to get in the ring with me, tell him to call me out and let’s get in the ring,” said Curtis.

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard | Instagram

“I’ve just been focusing on the camp. I haven’t read anything or done anything, truthfully. And that’s all that matters to me.”

“I’m focusing on the camp, I’m focusing on having fun with Ekin and that’s all that matters to me.”

“Any of the outside noise or outside stuff that’s going on, I haven’t got time to even let it settle into my brain. I don’t even know what’s going on. I can’t be bothered with the whole situation of anything else, bar myself, Ekin and fighting right now. And I think that’s just the way my mind works.”

“It was like that in my dancing days. I’m focused on this one thing. You can’t let all of these other outside distractions get into your head whatsoever. There’s just no point.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL