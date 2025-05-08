Curtis Pritchard challenges MAFS star to ‘get in the ring’ after he slammed Ekin-Su

Curtis Pritchard has challenged Married At First Sight star George Berthonneau to “get in the ring” after he slammed Ekin-Su.

Married At First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau has alleged he was seeing the Turkish actress for months when she decided to return to the villa to boost her career, after winning the show with ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

During an interview with the MailOnline, the fitness coach claimed they had an agreement before she entered the villa that she would go no further than “kissing” another Islander.

But in response to Georges claims, a rep for Ekin-Su has insisted she was “never in an exclusive relationship” with Georges.

Her rep told MailOnline: “Ekin-Su was never in an exclusive relationship with Georges.”

“He knew before she went on Love Island: All Stars that she was entering the show as a single person and therefore their relationship would not continue under those circumstances.”

Now, Ekin-Su’s current partner Curtis Pritchard has claimed he’s paid no attention to George’s claims of his rumoured “agreement” with the Love Island star.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the villa favourite said it was nothing but “outside noise”.

“Hey, if he wants to get in the ring with me, tell him to call me out and let’s get in the ring,” said Curtis.

“I’ve just been focusing on the camp. I haven’t read anything or done anything, truthfully. And that’s all that matters to me.”

“I’m focusing on the camp, I’m focusing on having fun with Ekin and that’s all that matters to me.”

“Any of the outside noise or outside stuff that’s going on, I haven’t got time to even let it settle into my brain. I don’t even know what’s going on. I can’t be bothered with the whole situation of anything else, bar myself, Ekin and fighting right now. And I think that’s just the way my mind works.”

“It was like that in my dancing days. I’m focused on this one thing. You can’t let all of these other outside distractions get into your head whatsoever. There’s just no point.”