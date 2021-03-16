Curtis Pritchard apologises for going ‘too far’ with jokes in stand-up routine

Curtis Pritchard has apologised for going “too far” with his jokes in a stand-up comedy routine last month.

The 25-year-old took part in Channel 4’s Stand Up & Deliver series in February, but viewers were unimpressed by his crude jokes.

The Love Island star was criticised over his routine, as viewers branded his jokes “disgraceful” and “misogynistic”.

Curtis has since apologised to anybody he offended on the latest episode of his podcast ‘AJ vs Curtis’, which he hosts with his older brother.

The professional dancer said: “I just want to quickly say I recently took part in the Stand Up to Cancer initiative with Channel 4 where I was challenged to become a stand up comedian.”

“I just want to apologise because I know that everyone that listens to this, you always support me and give me the utmost respect and than you so much for that, but I just want to apologise to anybody offended.”

“Some of the jokes, they were completely off-track and went too far and I didn’t realise that at the time. But I realise it now and I just want to apologise to everybody and anybody that I have offended,” he continued.

“It was never intentional at all, it really wasn’t. It was a great show to be a part of and I was very fortunate to be able to take part but I just want to apologise and say I am sorry for the jokes.”

In his controversial routine, Curtis compared his time in the Love Island villa to his experience working in a dog kennels.

Ad

He said: “Looking back now it reminds me of Love Island because when the dogs are in season they go crazy, there was bitches running around left, right and centre.”

“They were trying to ride each other non-stop, it was wild.”

The 25-year-old also compared the girls to second-hand cars by saying: “You’ve got all these different shapes and sizes in front of you, take it for a spin, take it for a test drive and if you don’t like it, you send it back.”

Curtis made a number of awkward sex jokes throughout his routine, and at one point he said: “I had this great idea to go on to the biggest dating show on TV. I had the time of my life on there. It’s actually where I got compared to Usain Bolt.”

“The only difference is, hang on when he finishes under 10 seconds the crowd goes wild, when I finish under 10 seconds she looks at me in disgust and says ‘is that all you’ve got?'”

The reality star also joked about the time he accidentally used hand sanitiser on a partner instead of lubricant.

He said: “I got some lubricant out, two squirts. You don’t want anymore than that otherwise it’s like a slip and slide.”

“You’ll slip off the bed and you won’t know what hole it’s gone in. It’s like throwing a sausage down a hallway. It’s ridiculous.”