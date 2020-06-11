Curtis Pritchard admits he’s still not ready to date – after splitting from Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard admits he’s still not ready to date – after splitting...

Curtis Pritchard has admitted he’s still not ready to date – after splitting from Maura Higgins.

The pair met on last summer’s edition of Love Island, however, they parted ways in March after eight months together.

Although it’s been months since they broke up, Curtis isn’t interested in looking for another relationship – and ruled out joining any dating apps.

Speaking to The Sun, Curtis said: “I’m very old-fashioned.”

“I don’t actually like talking to people over a mobile phone or laptop. I’m a very sociable person. I like to be with somebody and talk to them.”

The news comes after Maura admitted last month that she would be tempted to return to the Love Island villa.

The 29-year-old made the confession during a Q&A on Instagram.

When asked if she would appear on the reality show again, she replied: “Well, to be honest, I need a man. So maybe I’ll go back in next year, you never know.”