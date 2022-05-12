Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony announce the birth of their second child

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony have announced the birth of their second child.
The couple, who are already parents to a 20-month-old son named Sonny, shared the exciting news with OK! Magazine.
They said: “Our beautiful girl has arrived.”
Sam and Briony were childhood sweethearts, and they got engaged in 2017.
The couple tied the knot in 2019 in front of their friends, family and soap star co-stars at Stock Farm in Cheshire.
Sam is best known for playing Chesney Brown in Coronation Street.
