Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan reveals she was left ‘medically dehydrated’ from crying on set

Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has revealed that she was left “medically dehydrated” after her emotional last day on set.

The actress has played Daisy Midgley for the last four years on the soap opera, and announced in January that she was leaving the show “to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

Her departure from the show comes after her co-stars Colson Smith (Craig Tinker), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), and Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) announced they were also leaving the programme.

Speaking about her last day filming, Charlotte said: “I’m not a big crier. But let me tell you, I cried on and off for about four hours straight.”

She continued: “My last scene was with the beautiful Rob Mallard, and we were meant to cry in the scene – but we were both dry as a bone. As soon as they yelled our final ‘cut’, we both burst into tears. Typical.”

“The Corrie gang made it so special for me. The canteen made me my favourite lunch, which made me cry. The art department drew me a beautiful card, which made me cry. I think I was medically dehydrated by the end of the day.”

“It’s a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye for ever.”



“Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her.”

The 29-year-old explained that she herself is “feeling really grateful” for her time on the show, “and the people I’ve gotten to work with.”

She confirmed that Coronation Street’s producer, Kate Brooks, has “been so supportive” about her “wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story.”

“Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever,” she concluded.

At the 2023 British Soap Awards, Jordan won Best Dramatic Performance for complex storylines such as her character being involved in a multi-level marketing scheme and being stalked by the character Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still).

Next month, viewers will witness Daisy say her goodbyes to the cobbles in an “emotionally charged” episode with her stepmother, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), desperately pleading with her to stay in Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Virgin Media One and ITV1.