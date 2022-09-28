Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan FINALLY marries beau Dan Acraman after cancelling wedding twice

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is married!

The actress and her beau Dan Acraman finally tied the knot on Saturday, after cancelling their wedding twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday by sharing a stunning wedding photo to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Husband and Wife 🖤🤍 24.09.22 – The best day of our lives!”

Rebecca, who played Lydia Chambers on Coronation Street until March this year, wowed in a white strapless gown for her big day.

The soap star wore her hair in an up-do and completed the look with a gorgeous pearl headband.

Rebecca and Dan got engaged in July 2018.