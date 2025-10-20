Coronation Street star Kate Spencer announces she’s expecting first child with husband Paul Walker

Coronation Street star Kate Spencer has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Paul Walker.

Announcing the news, the 29-year-old held up a sonogram as her husband kissed her head.

The pair, who got married in 2022, said they were feeling “grateful and blessed” as they prepare to welcome the new addition to their family.

Sharing the news, Kate wrote: “19 weeks of loving you, forever to go! Hugely grateful, blessed and unbelievably excited to be welcoming the next generation of the Walkers into our family in March 2026.”

The actress played Grace Vickers from 2019 until 2022, making history as part of the first black family on the Cobbles.

The pro boxer proposed to the actress as they dined out for dinner in June 2021.

Kate shared a sweet message at the time, writing: “3 years ago he asked me what my perfect day consisted of.”

‘”I said: ‘Get up early, train in the morning, some time to chill by myself, good food, good coffee, and do something theatre/acting related.'”

“Yesterday, we went to the gym, had great coffee, learnt some lines for Corrie, went on a little walk, went to a pub, played backgammon, made tiramisu and ate steak.”

“It was perfect. And then this happened,” she added as she shared a snap of her holding up her engagement ring.

The actress also shared the moment she announced the engagement to her family on a Zoom video call.

The caption for a final image read: “I b****y love you. (And I’m super thankful you swiped right.”

“After the Tomahawk steak, before the Tiramisu, and with a coffee in hand, he turned me into an absolute blubbering mess. A million times over, completely and utterly yes.”