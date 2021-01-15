Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent reveals the gender of her second child

Brooke Vincent has revealed she’s expecting another baby boy with her partner Kean Bryan.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, are already parents to their 15-month-old son Mexx.

The Coronation Street star, who played Sophie Webster in the hit soap, shared the exciting news during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

After a fan asked if they’re going to find out the sex of their second baby, Brooke replied: “We did. We are having another boy.”

“We never found out with Mexx & this time we just said why not.”

The actress continued: “To be honest I’ve enjoyed both pregnancy’s with having found out and not.”

“It’s nice to know I’m having a boy and he will be so close in age to Mexx. Hopefully they will be little besties.”

Brooke explained the spur of the moment decision, telling fans: “We was literally on our way to our 20 week scan and I just said shall we find out.”

“We then spent the journey going through the pros and cons and when she asked we just said yes! It was nice to be honest and also made both pregnancy journeys different.”