Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell announces engagement

The actress plays Emma Brooker in the popular soap

Alexandra Mardell has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of four years Joe Parker.

The actress, who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, moved in with her beau just before the national lockdown – and shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Showing off her diamond ring, the 27-year-old wrote: “Love locked down!! 1000000 times yes!”

“You make me so happy, my face hurts! Love you ridiculously. Future Mrs Parker 🤍 💍”

Alexandra’s Corrie co-stars took to the comment section to congratulated her, including Samia Longchambon (who plays Maria Connor), who wrote: “Whaaaaa!! Amazing news you gorgeous pair! Huge congrats Ali! 💎♥️♥️♥️🥰😘”

Lucy Fallon, who famously played Bethany Platt on the show, commented: “OMG!!!!!!! So happy for you both! Congratulations!!! Crying real tears xxxxxxxx”

Joe also announced the news on his Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of the couple celebrating with some champagne.

He captioned the post: “Went in to lockdown with a girlfriend, came out with a fiancée.”

“What a lucky man I am. Can’t wait to marry you @alexandramardell I love you ❤”