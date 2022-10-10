Coronation Street star Alex Bain announces engagement to girlfriend Mollie Lockwood

Coronation Street star Alex Bain has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Mollie Lockwood.

The 20-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Simon Barlow, started dating Mollie at the end of 2019.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Alex revealed he proposed to his girlfriend in October of last year.

Speaking about the proposal, the soap star said: “We’d been on a romantic night out in Chester for our two-year anniversary, on October 4 last year.”

“We had a lovely meal, then went back to our hotel, took a couple of bottles of bubbly up to our room and watched the sunset from the balcony. That’s when I just asked her.”

“I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous!’ I was pretty certain she’d say yes, but I was still bricking it!” he admitted.

Alex added: “I’m a big believer in making that move as soon as you know it’s the right person, and I’ve known that Mollie is my person pretty much since the day we met.”

“She’s got my heart and soul already, so why not seal the deal? I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else.”

Alex shares a daughter, who was born in 2018 when he was just 17-years-old, with his ex Levi Selby.