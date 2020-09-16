Coronation Street filming disrupted after actor tests positive for COVID-19

Coronation Street filming has been disrupted after an actor tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, who has not been named, tested positive for the deadly virus last week – but after following the protocols, filming resumes for the popular soap on Monday.

“We can confirm a member of the Coronation Street team has tested positive for coronavirus,” a spokesperson for ITV confirmed to The Guardian.

“The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and the individual is now self-isolating at home.

“We believe the situation has been contained and filming continued on Monday.”

After the filming for the soap halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Corrie resumed filming back in June – with some serious changes.

ITV bosses confirmed that older cast members would be “kept at home” during the first few weeks of filming, and that kissing scenes would be “banned” in accordance with new social distancing rules.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said at the time:

“Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew.

“With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

“I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

