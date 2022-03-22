Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox dies after ‘sudden accident’

Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox has died after a “sudden accident”.

The actress is best known for her role as Ruth Audsley in Corrie, and also starred in Shameless UK, Reckless, and The Forsyte Saga.

Maggie’s comedy partner and close friend Sue Ryding said the actress’ family are “heartbroken” and “in a state of shock” following her sudden death.

She wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her.”

“Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”

“I met Maggie when we were Drama students at Bristol University in the 1970’s. We were in a very serious production of Ibsen’s The Lady For the Sea but for some reason the audience was on the floor laughing. A tragedy for Ibsen (he was good at those) but the launch of an epic comedy partnership.”

“Our theatre company LipService was officially launched in 1985 and we have written 22 original comedies, touring all over the world, managing to have children in between! It’s notoriously difficult to present new work in theatre and we are really proud that we managed to do so and to build an audience for it.”

“We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident. We had planned a new digital version of Chateau Ghoul which we had already filmed which will be shared with you later in the year in memory of Maggie, plus some live events using the huge amount of digital footage we thankfully have archived.”

“Details to be published when have a plan. Thank you for supporting us over all these years, we are so lucky to have such a loyal audience. We do hope you will join us to celebrate her comedy genius later in the year. Sue,” she signed off.