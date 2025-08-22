Conor Maynard takes SECOND paternity test to prove he’s not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s baby

Conor Maynard has confirmed a second paternity test has proved he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s daughter Penelope.

The 32-year-old singer was previously branded a “dead-beat dad” after The Traitors star publicly claimed that he was the father of her baby following a one-night stand.

However, Conor vehemently denied her allegations, and in March a DNA test proved that he’s not the baby’s father.

Despite this, Charlotte questioned the accuracy of the paternity test, and was reportedly still convinced Conor is her daughter’s dad.

As a result, the singer agreed to do a second paternity test at a facility of her choice.

In a statement on Instagram today, he wrote: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”

“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this,” he added.

“I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”

Back in May, Conor appeared on ITV’s This Morning where he opened up to hosts Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness about the scandal, and how it impacted his mental health.

“It was difficult to remain silent,” he said. “I was instantly painted as a dead-beat dad. My comments on my social media were all about that.”

When asked why he wanted to speak out, he continued: “Realistically, one of the main reasons is, now is the right time.

“As you said, the last year has been really difficult and mental health is something I have struggled with for a huge portion of my life.

“And this year has been up there with my battle with it. There have been a lot of things that have happened and a lot of things that contributed to why it has been so difficult.”

Paddy also asked Conor how it felt to discover he wasn’t the father of Penelope.

Conor said: “Well funnily enough it wasn’t an instant relief. I actually thought I was going to have a massive panic attack the second I found out.

“I think initially a lot of my friends were like, do you want to grab a drink, do something, hang out near your house and we can just talk. I didn’t. I just stayed at home with my girlfriend and I tried to stay calm and have a relaxed night.

“It was more confusion not really understanding and feeling like, why did that all have to happen? A lot of us had kind of accepted that this had happened and this was the life we were preparing for. So when the result came in I can’t even begin to explain to you the feeling.”