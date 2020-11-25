Comedian sums up season four of The Crown with hilarious imitations of each character

This is too funny!

Comedian sums up season four of The Crown with hilarious imitations of...

Comedian Kieran Hodgson has hilariously summed up season four of The Crown by imitating the show’s main characters.

In a viral Twitter video, the character comedian summarised the show’s fourth season by impersonating Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II, Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana.

He captioned the post: “A little treat for fans of #TheCrown ! Bad TV Impressions: The Crown Season 4.”

Kieran’s impressions were widely praised on Twitter, and some even suggested he should be nominated for BAFTA.

On Twitter user wrote: “The impression of Gillian Anderson as Thatcher is spot-on. Really impressive.”

Another commented: “I love the queen’s ‘Oh dear’. She really should be solving murders with Miss Marple.”

The video was also shared by Gillian Anderson, who said his impressions were “genius”.