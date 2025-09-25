Colin Firth’s ex-wife Livia GIVES BACK MBE as she hits out at Royal Family’s welcoming of Donald Trump

Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia, has announced she will be giving back her MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in protest of The Royals hosting Donald Trump.

In a social media video, Livia, a well-known advocate for eco-fashion, tore up the certificate and declared her intention to return the certificate to St. James’s Palace.

What she called Britain’s “appeasement” of U.S. President Donald Trump during his recent visit to the UK was the driving force for her actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Livia Giuggioli (@liviafirth)

In the post, she explained how she had received an MBE for her work to improve conditions in the global fashion supply chain.

While she opposed the legacy of the British Empire, she accepted the honour on behalf of the garment worker activists who had supported her, and out of respect for then-Prince Charles and his commitment to social and environmental causes.

However, following Donald Trump’s recent visit to the UK—where she felt he was honoured and legitimised despite his harmful rhetoric and values—she could no longer reconcile accepting an honour from a system that would appease someone like him.

Seeing this as a betrayal of the values she believed the monarchy upheld, she has decided to destroy and return her MBE in protest, urging others to take a stand for justice and fairness.

She wrote: “As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the UN General Assembly, his poisonous rhetoric amplified and legitimised.”

“I have been reflecting on his visit to the UK last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile the way he was appeased and honoured and, again, legitimised.”