Coleen Rooney’s lawyer cracks pirate joke as he cross-examines Rebekah Vardy in Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney’s lawyer cracked a joke as he cross-examined Rebekah Vardy at London’s High Court today.

The 40-year-old is suing the wife of Wayne Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, Coleen claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

A large chunk of the defendant’s evidence is based on WhatsApp messages between Rebekah and her agent Caroline Watt.

Rebekah has already admitted that Caroline had access to her Instagram account, which Coleen wasn’t aware of, but the WAG has denied she ever instructed her agent to monitor Coleen’s posts and pass information to The Sun newspaper.

In court on Wednesday, Rebekah was quizzed by Coleen’s barrister David Sherbourne about conversations she had with Caroline, in which they discussed leaking information about other people.

However, the 40-year-old insisted their conversations were “never serious”.

In a written statement submitted to the court, Vardy said: “I have sometimes been caught up in the heat of the moment during conversations with Caroline where I have talked about ‘leaks’ and payment, but these conversations were never serious, and Caroline would have understood that.”

“I have never been paid for private information about anybody apart from myself or my family,” she said.

While Coleen’s lawyers are relying on WhatsApp conversations as evidence in court, they were unable to retrieve potential key messages from a phone owned by Caroline.

Last summer, Ms Watt accidentally dropped her mobile phone into the North Sea during a boat trip, shortly after a legal request was made to search the device for potential evidence.

The incident was described as “most unfortunate” by Coleen’s legal team at the time, and her barrister brought up the missing phone in court on Thursday.

While cross-examining Rebekah, Sherbourne mentioned the phone and joked: “It’s lying at the bottom of the sea in Davy Jones’ locker.”

After a confused Rebekah replied, “Who’s Davy Jones?” the judge explained that it means the phone is at the bottom of the sea.

