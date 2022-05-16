Coleen Rooney slams ‘evil’ texts Rebekah Vardy sent about her in wake of Wagatha Christie scandal

Coleen Rooney slammed the “evil” texts Rebekah Vardy sent about her in wake of the Wagatha Christie scandal, as she finished giving evidence in court today.

The WAG is currently suing Coleen for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

Coleen took to the witness stand in London’s High Court for the final time today, where she was asked about foul-mouthed messages exchanged between Rebekah and her agent Caroline Watt.

The messages, which were revealed in court last week, were sent after Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of leaking false stories to the press.

In the texts, Rebekah repeatedly branded Coleen a “c***” and claimed she needed “to get over herself”.

When asked about the messages in court today, Coleen said: “The messages that went on between them were just evil and uncalled for.”

“There’s no need for it, I’ve never done anything to them.”

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, who has now completed her evidence, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

