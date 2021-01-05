Coleen Rooney shares emotional tribute to her late sister

Coleen Rooney has penned an emotional tribute to her late sister, who passed away eight years ago.

The WAG’s younger sister Rosie tragically died back in 2013, following a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome.

Taking to Instagram today, Coleen shared a black-and-white photo of her and Rosie to mark the 8th anniversary of her death.

The 34-year-old wrote: “8 years since our Rosie got her angel wings and flew to heaven to dance and run free.”

Coleen added: “My boys speak about you all the time Ro, wish they all could have met you. Love and miss you every day ❤️.”

Rosie was only 14-years-old when she passed away, following her life-long battle with Rett syndrome, a rare brain disorder that causes severe disabilities.

Coleen was incredibly close to her younger sister, and it’s understood Rosie was her chief bridesmaid when she married Wayne Rooney back in 2008.

Coleen and her family were on holiday in Barbados back in January 2013, when Rosie’s health started to deteriorate rapidly.

Thankfully they were able to cut their trip short, and flew home to spend their final days with her.

At the time, Coleen said: “So glad we ended our holiday short, due to her deteriorating & we was able to spend the last few days together with her an our family! Sleep tight Rosie Mc x. We love you more than words can say x.”