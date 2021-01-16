Coleen Rooney posts touching tribute to husband Wayne after retirement announcement

The footballer has hung up his boots after 19 years

Coleen Rooney has posted a touching tribute to her husband Wayne, following his retirement announcement.

The 35-year-old retired as a professional football player on Friday, after 19 years on the field.

The sports star hung up his boots after being appointed Derby County manager on a permanent basis.

Wayne’s wife Coleen has since posted an emotional tribute to him on Instagram.

Posting a photo of them and their four children, the WAG wrote: “Congratulations on a fantastic career @waynerooney.”

“Won everything at club level, some a few times over, x2 leading goal scoring records for both club and country, which have taken years to break.”

“You should be SO proud of yourself, because we are!!” she continued.

“Thank you for letting me be part of it from start to finish. 19 years later & 4 kids who have been lucky to witness you playing. We love you!!”

“Good luck in the next chapter of your career as manger, sure you’ll be great, but remember, all you can do is try your best,” she added.

The couple tied the knot back in 2008, and are parents to four sons – Kai, 11, Klay, 7, Kit, 4, and Cass, 2.