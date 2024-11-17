Coleen Rooney makes shock confession about husband Wayne as she reveals who will care for kids during I’m A Celeb stint

Coleen Rooney has made a shock confession about her husband Wayne ahead of her stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The WAG is preparing to spend up to a month away from Wayne and their four young sons, but Coleen has confessed she’s used to barely seeing her other half.

The former footballer started managing Plymouth Argyle back in May, and their time together has been “limited” ever since.

While Coleen and their four kids have remained at their family home in Cheshire, Wayne spends most of his week in Salcombe, Devon.

Because of this, Coleen has asked her mother Colette to care for the boys while she’s in the jungle.

Speaking to the UK Mail on Sunday, the 38-year-old explained their family dynamic.

“Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures,” she said.

“Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home. What’s good about the championship is that a lot of games are closer to me, closer to home, up in the North,” Coleen continued.

“So he’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on.

“Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of the travelling and stuff.”

Coleen revealed Wayne has been hugely supportive of her decision to go on I’m A Celeb, and he was the last person she called before her mobile phone was confiscated.

“I just checked on everything. And then before that I spoke to my mum because she’s looking after the kids as well as Wayne.

“So it was just, ‘good luck’ – and I just wanted to see if the kids got off to school okay.”

Speaking about her stint on the much-loved ITV show, Coleen said: “It’s something that I will never ever do again in my lifetime. It’s a one-off adventure.”

“We are so caught up in busy lives and with devices, and I just feel like now’s the time I could go and do something for myself because I feel like I’m always a mum, a wife.

“It’s the perfect show. You are taking yourself away from a world where you’re constantly doing things, to a world where it’s back to basics and you’ve got to fend just for yourself and look after yourself.”

Coleen also said she hopes viewers “see me for me”, before adding: “This show is going to be the most I’ve ever been exposed.”