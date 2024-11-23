Coleen Rooney eyed up as next Holly Willoughby as ITV bosses ‘hope to capitalise on her girl next door charm’

Coleen Rooney has been eyed up as the next Holly Willoughby as a result of her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

ITV executives are reportedly looking to offer Coleen a lucrative TV agreement in an attempt to “capitalise on her girl next door charm” and devoted fan following.

A source told The Sun that Coleen is expected to become the next Holly Willoughby and host several commercially supported shows.

More than a million people follow Coleen on social media, and her fans are eager to replicate her looks, which TV executives are eager to capitalise on.

The source said: “Coleen already brings with her the Midas touch when it comes to endorsing the kinds of products which ITV’s advertisers sell.”

“She has over a million followers on Instagram alone, and most of them scan her pictures and observe everything she wears and buys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

They added: “But Coleen has the girl-next-door charm of someone like Holly to connect with millions of ordinary shoppers in a way that few other stars do.”

The insider continued that advertisers and TV executives will be watching Coleen’s jungle experience and how she interacts with the public, adding that there might be significant payouts if she is well received.

The comment comes after people praised Coleen for figuring out Reverend Richard Coles and Maura’s secret.

Alongside Reverend Richard Coles, former Love Island star Maura Higgins arrived late Thursday night in the Australian jungle.

But rather than joining the other campmates in the main camp, they are dumped in the Jungle Junkyard – a basic camp that contains overgrown greenery, rusty corrugated metal and zero luxury.

However, the intercom goes off, with Ant and Dec welcoming them to the jungle.

They revealed “all is not what it seems” as they are encouraged to take a look around.

The Jungle Junkyard car revealed a luxurious double bed, a hidden large sofa, a large bathtub with bubbles, bath salts and hot water, a red chest opens to reveal a gas cooker and a hidden fridge door opens, stocked with fruit smoothies and a fruit platter.

Ant and Dec continued to explain that over the next few days, they would have to complete a series of missions to win food at the Jungle Junkyard buffet.

To complete the mission successfully, they have to convince the celebrities in the main camp that they are roughing it in the Jungle Junkyard, living on basic rations, with no bed to sleep on.

Although the first few days went off without a hitch, fellow campmate Coleen Rooney became suspicious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

As she returned from the Junkyard jungle, Coleen expressed her concerns to her fellow campmates in main camp.

“Dean had the same face on today, as Maura had on yesterday…I thought it just looked more content. they were hiding something from us.”

Danny chimed in with his own revelation, confessing: “I’ve just had a memory, when I saw them at the trial, it looked put on, the feathers, they weren’t really on them, she smelt lovely yesterday aswell.”

Clogs began to turn in the campmates’ heads as Melvin exclaimed, “Oh my days! Yesterday, they were saying that they were catching the fish guts with their hands and pushing them through the shoots.”

“But there was so much coming through the shoot, they must have been throwing it from buckets straight over me,” he continued.

Melvin shared his conclusion stating: “they have a luxury area,” with Tulisa agreeing: “They’re in a luxury camp.”

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the irony of Coleen, who has been called Wagatha Christie due to her court battle with Rebekah Vardy, figuring it out.

Nothing, and I mean nothing gets past Coleen #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/DVVfStY2Ko — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2024

One wrote: “Coleen Rooney sussing them out!? She really IS Wagatha Christie!#ImACeleb”

Another said: “Coleen wasn’t called Wagatha Christie for nothing !”

A third wrote: “Coleen being the one to foil the luxury camp is just peak television.”

A fourth said: “should’ve known that Coleen “wagatha christie” Rooney would be the first to figure out that Maura and Richard have been lying x #ImACeleb“

Coleen Rooney sussing them out!? She really IS Wagatha Christie! 😂😂#ImACeleb 🔍 pic.twitter.com/NNFoS6lK0A — Jonny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) November 22, 2024

Coleen being the one to foil the luxury camp is just peak television #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/puOkhp4N4U — Jordan & Bailey (@TVqueertiques) November 22, 2024

should’ve known that coleen “wagatha christie” rooney would be the first to figure out that maura and richard have been lying x #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4CWvAmQCVy — emma ✨ (@emsth0ughts) November 22, 2024