Coleen Nolan’s daughter announces birth of first child and shares adorable name

Coleen Nolan has become a grandparent again.

The Loose Women star’s daughter, Ciara Fensome, has announced the birth of her first child. Ciara and her fiancé Maxx Innes are now parents to a bouncing baby boy.

This marks the third time that Coleen has become a grandmother, as her son Shane Jr welcomed his daughter Amelia in 2016, and her younger son Jake became a father to a baby boy last November.

Ciara recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her son’s arrival, as well as his full name.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old uploaded three snaps taken after her son’s birth in hospital. The sweet photos showcase the new mum cradling her baby boy, as father Maxx watches on proudly.

In the caption of her post, Ciara went on to unveil her newborn’s name, weight and date of birth.

“Sidney Ray Innes 29/10/2025 9lb 10,” she penned.

“So proud of all 3 of us. I have carried him for 9 months but @maxkerrinnes you have carried us all this whole time,” Ciara gushed further.

Many famous faces have since been taking to Ciara’s comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congrats babe he’s beautiful,” replied Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

“So so proud of you both. Uncle knobhead can’t wait to hold him,” joked Ciara’s brother Shane.

“Ciara!!! He’s amazing!! And not taller than you!!! Thrilled for you xxx,” added Coleen’s fellow Loose Women panelist Denise Welch.

On June 21, Ciara delighted her followers when she announced that she was expecting her first child with Maxx.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her bump on a beach, as well as a photobooth still of the expectant parents holding up a strip of sonograms.

“One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending…” Ciara wrote in her caption.

The arrival of their newborn also comes just over a year after Ciara got engaged to Max.

In April of last year, Coleen revealed on Instagram that her daughter is set to tie the knot, writing: “Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him”.

She added: “I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them.”