Claire Sweeney shares sweet tribute to ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton on his birthday just weeks after his death

Claire Sweeney has shared a sweet tribute to her ex-boyfriend Ricky Hatton on his birthday, just weeks after his death.

The Coronation Street actress – who started dating Ricky during their time on ITV’s Dancing on Ice last year – took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her former boyfriend.

Claire decided to spend the special weekend with her family and shared a video of her son Jaxon while shopping, demonstrating that Ricky is never far from her mind.

As Jaxon showed off the Only Fools and Horses figurine set he had chosen while they were out, Claire said: “Ricky would love that.”

In another post, the 54-year-old shared a snap of the former boxer, simply writing: “Happy Birthday 🙏🏼❤️”

Following his death, Claire shared a clip set to Elvis Presley’s song If I Can Dream, the 54-year-old, created a video montage of the pair’s time together, including date night photos and behind-the-scenes snaps from Dancing On Ice.

“I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky,” Claire penned in her tribute.

“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy,” she shared.

“Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always,” Claire concluded.

Ricky and Claire had known each other for several years, but it wasn’t until their stint on Dancing On Ice that they began to date.

The couple officially debuted their romance in May of last year, when they attended the opening night of the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

However, in December 2024, it was confirmed that their relationship had come to an end.

When asked about their split at a red carpet event in London, Claire stated to MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Ricky was a huge success throughout his career until his retirement in 2012, winning several world championships at light-welterweight and one at welterweight.