Claims Prince Harry doesn’t support Diana investigation branded ‘utterly horrid and offensive’

Sources close to Harry have hit back at his critics

Claims that Prince Harry doesn’t support the BBC’s investigation into Princess Diana’s Panorama interview have been branded “utterly horrid and offensive”.

The BBC recently hired independent investigators to discover how the corporation and journalist Martin Bashir landed the scoop back in 1995 – amid claims he used unethical tactics to secure the interview.

The inquiry will be led by former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson, and the BBC will publish a report after the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, Prince William welcomed the investigation by releasing a statement which said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

After Prince William addressed the investigation, Harry was criticised for not speaking out about the issue – and some even claimed he doesn’t support the inquiry.

In response, a source close to Harry has branded the claims “utterly horrid and offensive”.

A source quote shared by royal expert Omid Scobie reads: “Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.”

In response to tabloid articles accusing Prince Harry of “failing to support” Prince William or protecting Diana’s legacy, a source close to the Duke of Sussex (who calls the allegations “utterly horrid and offensive”) says: pic.twitter.com/y3s0huTBdS — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 20, 2020

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him.”

“Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers,” the source added.

Princess Diana’s interview with BBC Panorama caused ructions within Royal family when it aired back in 1995.

During the interview, which was watched by 23 million people at the time, Diana referred to Camilla Parker Bowles as the “third person” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales also admitted to having an affair with British Army officer James Hewitt, and spoke openly about her battle with bulimia for the first time.

Speaking about the new investigation, director-general of the BBC Tim Davie said they are “determined to get to the truth”.

“That is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process,” he said in a statement.