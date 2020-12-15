Christine Quinn praises ‘amazing’ Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Christine Quinn has revealed she’s a big fan of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The reality star rose to fame following the release of popular Netflix show Selling Sunset, which follows the lives of the glamorous real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group.

The 32-year-old previously expressed her admiration for TOWIE star Gemma Collins, admitting she would love to become best friends with the Essex native.

In an interview with Grazia, the blonde beauty opened up about her love of UK televison, revealing: “I love Gemma Collins and Strictly and Phil and, oh, what’s her name?…Phil and Holly! Amazing.”

In an interview with Vice last month, Christine gushed about Gemma, admitting: “She’s brilliant. I know her from her show, I’ve seen lots of clips on social media.

“I didn’t know who she was until a few years ago, and then I kinda fell in love.

“First of all, I think she’s beautiful. She’s funny and she’s blonde and witty and bold,” she explained.

“She says what’s on her mind, so I automatically gravitated towards her – I think she’s really special.”

Speaking to MTV, Christine added: “I love her. In my mind we are best friends. I don’t know if she knows that we are best friends. Her humour is like mine.”

“That is why I love people in the UK so much. I watch Gemma Collins and I am literally peeing my pants and my American friends are like: ‘I don’t get it. She’s not funny.’

“And I am like ‘What is wrong with you? She is so funny’. I think she and I could be best friends, I love her so much.

“I wish we had met. It needs to happen. She’s great,” the real estate agent added.