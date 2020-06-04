Christine McGuinness surprises husband Paddy to mark their ninth wedding anniversary

The reality star admitted Paddy "forgot" about the important milestone

Christine McGuinness surprised her husband Paddy with a number of sweet gifts on their ninth wedding anniversary.

The 32-year-old marked the milestone by organising a fabulous cake, numerous red balloons and a handful of personalised cupcakes.

Taking to Instagram, Christine posted an adorable video montage of the surprise, and wrote: “❤️Happy anniversary ❤️13 years together, 9 years married!!!”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star then admitted her 46-year-old beau forgot it was their anniversary.

She wrote: “Even though you totally forgot.. again! 🙄 You are forgiven because I couldn’t do life without laughter and you give me so much!”

“❤️ Happy anniversary my love @mcguinness.paddy 😍.”

Paddy and Christine, who tied the knot back in 2011, are parents to six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and three-year-old daughter Felicity.

