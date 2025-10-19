Christine McGuinness plans to write ‘tell-all’ book following split from Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness is reportedly planning to write a “tell-all” book following her split from Paddy McGuinness.

The Take Me Out host and model announced their shock split in July 2022, after 11 years of marriage.

The former couple share three children – twins Penelope and Leo, and Felicity.

The couple famously decided to stay living together post-breakup for the sake of their children.

Since her 2021 autobiography provided fans with a glimpse inside her rise to fame and marriage to the Take Me Out star, readers have been wanting more.

She has now hinted that a follow-up book would continue where that one left off, reflecting on her life following their split, her recent diagnosis of autism and ADHD, and her journey of self-discovery.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Christine revealed: “It’s amazing to get to do an autobiography.”

“I can write about what happened next – I love writing.”

“When you do one, you have to be honest and personal,” she explained, admitting she’s ready to “embrace it.”

In May, the 37-year-old had quit the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating half way through the series.

In a statement shared on social media, the former model confessed it felt “too soon” for her to date so publicly following her divorce from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

She wrote: “I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention is brings is just too soon for me.

“They’ve said the door is always open for me which I’m so grateful but for now I’m returning home to my family.”

Christine was married to Paddy, a well-known TV presenter, for 11 years before their shock split in 2022.

The former couple finalised their divorce last year, but have stayed living together for the sake of their three children – twins Leo and Penelope, and daughter Felicity, who have all been diagnosed with autism.

During a recent interview about their split, the TV personality said: “I’ve never spoken about the reasons for our divorce, and I don’t know if I ever will.”

“It was a difficult time. It wasn’t something that, you know, I just decided to do overnight, or that we chose to do.”

“We tried, and, yeah, there just, unfortunately, there was no repairing it, you know?”