Christine McGuinness ‘confirms’ appearance on I’m A Celeb as launch date nears

Christine McGuinness appeared to accidentally “confirm” her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here as the launch date nears.

The TV personality confessed that she eventually agreed to the show after years of being asked in a “f*** it” moment as she embarks on a new chapter despite the secrecy surrounding the star-studded campmates.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Pride of Britain, the 37-year-old appeared to confirm she may be a latecomer to the camp to avoid the launch’s notorious parachute jump.

She said: “In the past I am never away from my children, I’d be frightened of the creepy crawlies, I have sensory issues I have never been outside Europe so flying over there would be quite a challenge, but I’ve got a bit of “f*** it.”

“Trying to get over to the jungle might be a bit of a mission, but this year is the year I have been most like “f*** it” why not.”

According to Christine, who received a diagnosis of both autism and ADHD in 2020, her autistic children were now older and accustomed to her being away from home.

The star, who was joined on the red carpet by podcast presenter Will Njobvu, talked about other rumoured campmates, such as 45-year-old Kelly Brook, before smiling and implying that fans will learn about her own involvement in a “few weeks.”

Her friend was left stunned after she appeared to confirm her appearance, snapping: “What did you just say?! You’re not even allowed to say that! Christine!”

In May, the 37-year-old had quit the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating half way through the series.

In a statement shared on social media, the former model confessed it felt “too soon” for her to date so publicly following her divorce from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

She wrote: “I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention is brings is just too soon for me.

“They’ve said the door is always open for me which I’m so grateful but for now I’m returning home to my family.”

Christine was married to Paddy, a well-known TV presenter, for 11 years before their shock split in 2022.

The former couple finalised their divorce last year, but have stayed living together for the sake of their three children – twins Leo and Penelope, and daughter Felicity, who have all been diagnosed with autism.

During a recent interview about their split, the TV personality said: “I’ve never spoken about the reasons for our divorce, and I don’t know if I ever will.”

“It was a difficult time. It wasn’t something that, you know, I just decided to do overnight, or that we chose to do.”

“We tried, and, yeah, there just, unfortunately, there was no repairing it, you know?”