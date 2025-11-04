Chris Martin and Sophie Turner have ‘lots of chemistry’ and have been on ‘a few dates’ following romance rumours

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner reportedly have “lots of chemistry” and have been on a “few dates,” following their respective splits from their partners.

Earlier this year, the singer split from long-term partner and fiancé Dakota Johnson, after the pair had been together on and off since 2017.

The Game of Thrones actor also split from her partner, Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson, after two years of dating.

A source told US Weekly: “They have gone out on a few dates in London. It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”

“Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met.”

They added: “She’s even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it’s funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life.”

Last week, the pair sparked romance rumours after it was reported by the Daily Mail that they had enjoyed a “secret date,” after she called it quits with her boyfriend of two years, Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson.

The couple had been reported to be on-and-off in the last few months, but insiders have now reported the pair officially called things off after a high-society wedding in late September.

Sophie and Peregrine were first linked in 2023, just months after Sophie’s marriage to DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, 36, ended.

However, in August, it was reported by The Sun that The Game of Thrones actress had joined celebrity dating app Raya in the wake of their split, uploading nine photos to her profile.

According to The Sun, the actress filled in her interests on the platform, listing music, pasta, movies, family, sun, and friends.

In 2020, Sophie was revealed as a Coldplay “superfan” as she “cried” over a birthday message from Chris, in a video organised by her ex-husband Joe Jonas.

The video, taken in 2020 from Joe’s show Cup of Joe, the singer surprised his ex-wife with a message from the Coldplay frontman, telling her “I have someone who wants to say happy birthday.”

Holding her hands to her face in shock, Sophie shouted: “It’s Chris Martin!”

He said: “This is Chris from Coldplay, I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day and I’m sending you all my love and I hope you’re having the best time.”

The singer signed off the video with “Thanks for being awesome, bye”, and blew a kiss to the camera.

The actress looked ecstatic as she told Joe “I’m not going to cry on camera,” before placing her face in her hands.