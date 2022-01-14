Chris Hughes reveals plans to propose to golfer girlfriend Annabel Dimmock

Chris Hughes has revealed his plans to propose to his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock.

The Love Island star confirmed his romance with the professional golfer back in August, following his split from Jesy Nelson in March 2020.

Speaking to the MailOnline about proposing to Annabel, the 29-year-old teased it “won’t be long” until he gets down on one knee.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours on a romantic getaway to the Maldives, after Annabel was pictured with flashy jewellery on her ring finger.

Chris said: “It won’t be too long… Even Annabel’s friends messaged her when we were going to the Maldives last month…”

“Everyone thought because of the time of year that I was going to propose. I don’t know if Annabel did… her mum said to her ‘do you think Chris could propose?'”

“I am a very family orientated person it’s just the way I have been brought up and Annabel’s family is the same. I am not one of those people that if someone gets engaged after a month, I don’t even think that is strange or not normal.”

“I think it is personal to yourself and your relationship. I am old before my time; I should have lived back in the 50s,” he said.

“One thing you can cling onto from those days is when you used to meet someone, if it was right, you would get married even after a couple of months into your relationship, you would get married. If it’s right, it’s right.”

The couple moved in together late last year, and Chris said he feels “very settled” with Annabel.

“I feel very settled now in terms of I have just moved into a new house well before November. I am extremely settled as a whole in my life and that’s where I wanted to get,” he explained.

“I am at the age now where stereotypically people think they should be settled, and they should have a house – I don’t think it’s like that anymore but for me I am comfortable with where I am.”

“I’m in a great place with my love life, I’m settled, I am enjoying myself and that’s the main thing. I couldn’t be happier really,” he added.