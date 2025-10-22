Chris Hughes recalls how Liam Payne supported him during his struggles after Love Island

Chris Hughes has recalled how late singer Liam Payne supported him during a difficult time in his career.

One Direction star Liam passed away in October of last year at the age of 31, after he fell from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Following the recent first anniversary of Liam’s death, former Love Island star Chris has now spoken out about his passing.

Speaking on the Question The Default podcast with host Harry Corin, the 32-year-old explained that Liam first reached out to him several years ago.

In 2020, Chris was caught up in a tense exchange with paparazzi at the National Television Awards, when he was photographed having an argument with his then-girlfriend, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

In his interview, Chris detailed that Liam was quick to reach out to him when the photographs were released to the public.

“When Liam Payne died, that hit me hard because he was one of the first people who reached out to me in that moment,” he confirmed.

“You know, seeing everything that happened to him was obviously extremely upsetting for millions and millions of people. But knowing he cared about, like, my mental health at the time,” the Celebrity Big Brother star continued.

“He reached out, he sent me a message. The morning after that incident, and was just like, ‘You’ll be anxious. It happens. It’s normal.’ He basically normalised it to make me feel better, which I thought says a lot about the person’s character,” Chris reflected.

The TV star also opened up about the moment he heard about Liam’s tragic passing.

“When we saw that news. Oh, my God, it hit you hard,” Chris admitted.

“First thing I thought of was how he was to me when I was going through a struggle,” he added.

Chris later noted that it took him at least a year to adjust to his life in the spotlight, after he shot to fame on Love Island in 2017.

“Everything had changed and for me it was tough because I don’t watch loads of that type of TV. I think it took me about probably a good year to learn what not to react to,” he confessed.

“It was kind of like I was adapting to a completely new environment and a new life and a new lifestyle,” he stated further.