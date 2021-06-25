Chris Hughes gushes over his ‘amazing’ ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson: ‘We’re still good friends’

The former couple dated for 16 months before calling it quits last March

Chris Hughes has gushed over his “amazing” ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson, and revealed they’re “still good friends”.

The Love Island alumni split from the former Little Mix star last March, after 16 months together.

During an interview with MailOnline, the 28-year-old admitted he’s remained on great terms with his former flame.

Speaking candidly about his love life, Chris said he’s learned a lot from past relationships, and revealed he “loved” his time with Jesy.

“I think with past relationships you learn from them all, I just want to have fun, all of my relationships have been fun since Love Island,” he said.

“Jesy was wicked, she is an amazing person. I absolutely loved the whole time we had together…”

The 30-year-old quit Little Mix last year, and has since signed a solo deal with a major record label.

“We’re still good friends. We still keep in touch from time-to-time and I wished her luck recently with her new music,” Chris continued.

“She’s going to smash it, she’s Jesy Nelson at the end of the day, she’s not going to f**k it up, she’s going to hit it out the park.”

“She’s class so I’m looking forward to hearing her new tunes, I’m looking forward to cruising in the car to her.”

“We will always be good mates and our family are still friends which is the way it should be,” he added.