Chris Hughes gushes over girlfriend Annabel Dimmock in sweet post: ‘I’m lucky, blessed and thankful’

Chris Hughes has gushed over his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock in a sweet post.

The Love Island star confirmed his romance with the professional golfer earlier this month, and has been sharing loved-up photos with her on social media since.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 28-year-old shared a cute photo of him kissing his girlfriend, and wrote: “Don’t know where to start. Last night of our first holiday away. I didn’t think I’d meet someone like this.”

“As individuals it’s not normal to be happy every day, but I’m lucky I’ve found someone who gives me a reason to be happy every day, even on my worst days.”

“It’s the closest feeling I’ve had to being in school again, when you crush hard and kind of don’t know what to do. The kind of girl, when I’d expect to get home from school and speak to on msn as the nerves got the better of me in the playground.”

“I’m lucky, and I’m blessed, and I’m thankful 🖤,” Chris added.

Chris’ new romance comes after his high-profile split from former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson last March.

The former couple dated for 16 months prior to their split, and remain on good terms.

Chris rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, and was coupled up with Olivia Attwood on the show.