Chris Hughes claps back at online trolls calling his friendship with JoJo Siwa ‘inappropriate’

Chris Hughes has clapped back at online trolls claiming that his friendship with his Celebrity Big Brother co-star JoJo Siwa is “inappropriate.”

During Friday night’s final, the Dance Moms star came in third place after spending the show forming a rather “intimate” relationship with Chris, who came in sixth place.

After leaving the Big Brother house, the pair have now been enjoying “Sunday Massages” and strolls through the park together, after JoJo broke up with her partner Kath Ebbs.

On the show, when accused of sleeping in the same bed as the Love Island star, JoJo stated that her partner “won’t care” – now, Kath has shared a video in what they described as “a complete state of shock.”

“I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disoriented that I feel like the only thing I have do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person it involved,” began Kath.

Looking really upset, the Austrian influencer shared that as “the story goes now”, they flew to the UK and did attend the Big Brother final last night to be there for JoJo.

Kath planned to sort out the issues that have arisen in recent weeks, but revealed: “Before I could even get back to the hotel, I… it’s actually crazy. I went to the afterparty with my I guess now ex – crazy thing to say – and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told that there are confused feelings there. Do with that what you will and that they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable.”

Now, the 21-year-old has taken to Instagram to share some snaps of her and Chris playing tennis, and wrote in the caption: “Update🎾.”

Many online trolls then took to the comments section of the post, with one person penning: “Damn this is inappropriate.”

Defending his friendship with JoJo, Chris replied to them saying, “I have friends who are 50+ too, you weirdo.”

During their recent appearance on This Morning, JoJo confirmed she’d be leaving the UK despite previously mentioning that she’d like to stay.

“I leave tonight, well today I leave in an hours,” she said sorrowfully, to which Chris replied: “Sad times… heartbreak hotel.”

In the interview, the pair also confirmed that their relationship was as a “platonic soul mate friendship.”

“Our friendship is, it’s hard to explain. It’s just a really strong bond. A strong friendship. You can have a soul mate friendship. I think that’s a thing,” said Chris.

Host Ben Shephard then asked JoJo if she wanted anything more, to which she said: “Look, he’s a great guy. It’s platonic. We have a lot of fun together. I don’t know the future, whatever life does, it will do.”

JoJo also referenced her split from Kath, and said: “Honestly when I went into the house, day one was fun, day two fun, but then day three I was in my own thoughts, away from everyone I know and outside opinions.”

“I sat with myself and really realised things I was okay with in my life I never should have been okay with. So many things.”