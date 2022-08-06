Chloe Ferry warns fans against popular cosmetic procedure after being left with ‘terrible scars’

Chloe Ferry has warned against the popular “fox eye facelift” after being left with “terrible scars.”

The Geordie Shore star told her followers how she had been left with a hole and dent on the side of her face after the procedure.

A fox eye facelift is achieved by the insertion of plastic threads at the side of the eyes, which stretch the skin upwards and create a more lifted shape.

Despite the procedure being known as quick and “painless”, a lot of people have been reporting life-threatening side-effects from it.

Chloe spoke out about her experience with the procedure after Big Brother star Ryan Ruckledge discussed his experience on This Morning.

The Geordie explained, “Hi guys I’ve been putting this off for a bit now but after seeing Ryan going on This Morning to speak about the fox eye trend I feel like I need to tell everyone about my experience and what has happened to myself.”

“I had the same procedure as Ryan done seven months ago and still to this day I’m left with terrible scars on my face which may never go away.”

“I’m seeing this procedure becoming increasingly more and more popular. This may not happen to everyone but as I’m left with scars seven months later I just wanted to take to social media just to let everyone know what had happened to myself,” she continued.

Showing her followers a photo of her face after the procedure, she said: “I now have a dint in the side of my face.”

In another video, Chloe said if she could go back in time, she would never have had the fox eye facelift done.

“I have been through hell with it, I have been to hospital, I have been on tablets,” she candidly revealed.

Over the course of five years, Chloe has had three nose jobs, lip, cheek and chin filled, two boob jobs, liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift – which has an accumulated worth of around £50k.

In 2021, the 26-year-old told of how she was finished getting cosmetics procedures, as she explained: “I’m in a new chapter of my life. I want to be taken more seriously.”