Chloe Ferry ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star after splitting from Owen Warner

The Geordie Shore star confirmed she was back on the market just last week

Chloe Ferry has been linked to Love Island star Jordan Hames, following her split from Owen Warner.

The Geordie Shore star confirmed she split from her Hollyoaks beau just last week, after a brief romance.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old is now “secretly dating” Jordan – who appeared on Love Island back in 2019.

A source told the publication: “Chloe and Jordan have been enjoying each other’s company after both getting back from their holidays in Portugal.”

“Jordan has been staying over at Chloe’s home whenever he gets the chance and spent last weekend attending a party with her.”

“They are keeping things on the down low, but have definitely been having lots of fun.”

Goss.ie have contacted Chloe’s rep for comment.

Last week, Chloe confirmed she was back on the market, writing on her Instagram Stories: “Getting a lot of messages asking if me and Owen are together.”

“Just to clarify I am SINGLE we just live very different lifestyles and it’s just not the right time at the moment…What will be will be…” “Also I’m very grateful to have had some amazing memories with the boy, amazing person inside and out.”